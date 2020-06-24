Wayne Routledge and Nathan Dyer sign short-term Swansea deals

Wayne Routledge and Nathan Dyer are among five Swansea players to sign contract extensions until after the Sky Bet Championship play-off final.

The long-serving duo were among a group of players whose contracts were set to expire at the end of June.

Swansea, who are just a point off the play-off places, announced on Tuesday that they had agreed extensions until August 4.

Mike van der Hoorn, Kyle Naughton and Erwin Mulder will also now be available to manager Steve Cooper for their final eight matches and the potential play-off campaign.