Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demands more cutting edge despite blunting Blades

Football

The Manchester United boss was ‘very happy’ for hat-trick hero Anthony Martial as Chris Wilder’s men were trounced.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was impressed by Anthony Martial’s maiden Manchester United hat-trick – but the former striker wants his side to be even more clinical than they were against Sheffield United.

Having impressed under Louis Van Gaal following his arrival from Monaco, the 24-year-old endured a topsy-turvy few years and Jose Mourinho was keen to sell the inconsistent forward.

But successor Solskjaer put his faith in Martial and gave him the number nine shirt back at the start of the season, and the former United striker helped him fine tune his work in front of goal.

Anthony Martial scored his first Manchester United hat-trick in front of empty stands (Michael Regan/NMC Pool/PA)

The 1999 treble hero has been rewarded with the France international’s best goalscoring season to date, with Wednesday’s impressive treble taking his tally to 19 and sealing a 3-0 win against the Blades at an empty Old Trafford.

“Very happy for Anthony,” Solskjaer said, having seen Martial score a superb scooped effort after two poacher’s finishes at the near post.

“Of course when you get your hat-trick… it’s just unfortunate he didn’t celebrate with our fans. I thought our performance deserved a win, definitely.

“The third goal was a great goal, but for me the first and the second were better.

“He’s in the box, ready to go. We have worked on that, getting in the box in that situation more often.

Martial celebrates scoring his third goal with Paul Pogba, left (Martin Rickett/NMC Pool/PA)

“At the near post he showed composure and I think as I said the first goal was vital the way he turns and gets himself into a position to score from Marcus (Rashford’s) cross, very pleased with that.

“He’s getting more and more into those position he could have had one at Spurs a great turn and finish and a great save he’s in good form.”

It was a smooth evening for Solskjaer, but there was a hint of frustration given moments that lacked cutting edge.

“At times it was very, very good football,” the United boss said. “We could and should have scored more goals to put the game to bed before half-time.

“Always worrying going into half-time knowing you should have scored goals the way we controlled the game, pressed and stopped them playing. Very happy with it.

Bruno Fernandes impressed again for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/NMC Pool/PA)

“Still more to come and we shouldn’t be 100 per cent happy with it.”

As for the Blades, this defeat compounded Sunday’s loss by the same scoreline at Newcastle and the goalless draw at Aston Villa last Wednesday – an evening when faulty goal-line technology cost them victory.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, left, was not a happy man at full-time (Michael Regan/NMC Pool/PA)

Chris Wilder was angered by how much of an “easy night” it was for the home side at Old Trafford, saying there are a lot of wrongs to right at Sheffield United.

“You can imagine with the games coming thick and fast, it’s basically recovery time so no time on the training ground to right the wrongs,” the Blades boss said.

“There’s certainly a lot of wrongs at the moment in terms of my team’s performance, individually and as a team.

“We have got to find an answer from somewhere. We looked pretty tired.

“I know when you’re chasing a ball for 90-odd minutes and world-class players are keeping it away from you, you are going to feel mentally and physically tired – and especially when you turn the ball over as cheaply as we did.

“Whether it’s back to basics, whatever it is, we need to find an answer pretty quickly because I don’t want us to fall off the side of the cliff.”