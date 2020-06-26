Bournemouth release £15million signing Jordon Ibe

The Cherries are fighting for Premier League survival.

Bournemouth have confirmed Jordon Ibe, Jermain Defoe and Ryan Fraser will leave the club when their contracts expire next week.

Winger Ibe, who cost GBP 15million from Liverpool in 2016, has not made a Premier League appearance for the Cherries since August.

Former England striker Defoe has already agreed to join Rangers on a permanent deal, having spent the past 18 months on loan at Ibrox, while winger Fraser turned down the offer of a contract extension.

Academy players Tyrell Hamilton and Charlie Seaman will also depart the Vitality Stadium.

Jermain Defoe is joining Rangers on a permanent deal (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“The club would like to thank all of the players leaving AFC Bournemouth for their efforts and hard work while representing the Cherries – as well as wishing all of them well for the future careers,” read a statement on the club website.

Relegation-threatened Bournemouth have lost both of their matches since Premier League action resumed and remain in the bottom three, a point from safety.

Goalkeeper Artur Boruc, captain Simon Francis, defender Charlie Daniels and midfielder Andrew Surman have each signed contracts until the end of the prolonged top-flight campaign.

Meanwhile, Australia defender Brad Smith has also agreed a short-term extension, enabling him to remain on loan at Sky Bet Championship club Cardiff.