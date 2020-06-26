SPFL clubs boosted by £1million donation from mystery backer

Half the money has already been handed over with the rest to follow in June 2021.

Scottish clubs have been boosted by another seven-figure donation to help steer their communities through the coronavirus crisis.

An anonymous donor has pledged GBP 1million to the Scottish Professional Football League, a sum which will be supplemented by GBP 250,000 in gift aid.

The money has come from an associate of Edinburgh-based investment manager James Anderson, who gave GBP 2.5million to the SPFL, a sum which was supplemented by GBP 625,000 in gift aid.

“When James Anderson said he believed that his donation would be the start of something, he was absolutely true to his word.” And so today we open a new Community Covid-19 Crisis Fund, available to @spfl club-associated charities. Get the full picture ➡️ https://t.co/3HJVDBrEuX pic.twitter.com/XhugHlBlMh — SPFL Trust (@SPFLTrust) June 26, 2020

The 28 club charities and community trusts which are registered with the league will each be able to apply for GBP 10,000 grants.

The remaining GBP 220,000 of the initial funding will go towards the launch of Scottish Football United, a project which will also benefit from Anderson’s donation.

The initiative will unite clubs, governing bodies and national and local public agencies to create a focal point for future crisis planning and support for communities.

The gift aid portion will support pre-existing programmes such as a reading challenge and a scheme to bring isolated people together for Christmas meals.

Great to know this donation will fund @SPFLTrust amazing programmes too. 👏Last year #FestiveFriends enabled @bighearts to welcome over 130 isolated people at the Stadium on Christmas Day! https://t.co/MgFmjW8Jmm — Big Hearts (@bighearts) June 26, 2020

SPFL Trust chief executive Nicky Reid said: “When James Anderson said he believed that his donation would be the start of something, he was absolutely true to his word.

“James has brought forward someone else whose donation and future commitment will make a significant difference to the lives of so many.

“Although I cannot name the donor who has stepped forward to support the SPFL Trust and club associated charities across the country, I want to acknowledge their extraordinary generosity. They have seen the amazing power that our clubs have to support those in need, in Scotland.

“I said two weeks ago that Scottish football has this incredible power to change people’s lives, and the funding we have received (and will receive in future) will help ramp up these efforts. In every way it’s a game changer.

“I’ve always said that our league in Scotland has the propensity to be the most community engaged league in the world. Never has that moment been closer.”