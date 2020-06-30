Adama Diakhaby available again for Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have on-loan forward Adama Diakhaby available again for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Bristol City.

Diakhaby was ineligible for last weekend’s 3-1 win over parent club Huddersfield.

Forest have no fresh injury concerns and midfielder Samba Sow is pushing for a return after a knee injury.

Sow is back in full training having been out since February.

City manager Lee Johnson has close to a fully-fit squad available.

Defender Pedro Pereira is the only major absentee with a thigh strain.

Forward Famara Diedhiou could be in contention to start after overcoming a knock.

Diedhiou proved his fitness by appearing off the bench in the latter stages against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.