Adama Diakhaby available again for Nottingham Forest
Pedro Pereira is the only major absentee for Bristol City with a thigh strain.
Nottingham Forest have on-loan forward Adama Diakhaby available again for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Bristol City.
Diakhaby was ineligible for last weekend’s 3-1 win over parent club Huddersfield.
Forest have no fresh injury concerns and midfielder Samba Sow is pushing for a return after a knee injury.
Sow is back in full training having been out since February.
City manager Lee Johnson has close to a fully-fit squad available.
Forward Famara Diedhiou could be in contention to start after overcoming a knock.
Diedhiou proved his fitness by appearing off the bench in the latter stages against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.