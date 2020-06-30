Blackpool sign Keshi Anderson on two-year deal

Anderson scored six goals in 20 games to help Swindon to the League Two title.

Blackpool have completed the signing of attacking midfielder Keshi Anderson on a two-year contract.

The 25 year-old was part of Swindon’s title-winning side in League Two this season, scoring six goals in 20 appearances, including a hat-trick in the 4-0 win over Cambridge.

Anderson spent three years in Wiltshire and scored 15 goals in 100 games for the Robins.

Anderson told Blackpool’s official website: “I’m delighted to be joining a club the size of Blackpool.

“The head coach was a big reason in why I moved here. I’ve spoken to a few of the lads that I’ve previously played with, such as Sullay Kaikai and Gary Madine, and they had nothing but good things to say about Neil’s approach to the game.

“This club is definitely moving in the right direction and there are some big plans for the future. I’m really excited to see where we can go, and I can’t wait to get started.”