Preston check on minor knocks ahead of Derby clash

Football

Preston boss Alex Neil will check on a couple of minor knocks ahead of the visit of Derby in the Sky Bet Championship.

Neil may also consider changes against the in-form Rams in the hope of reviving their faltering play-off hopes.

North End have slipped out of the top six after a run of five games without a win while Derby have pulled level with them.

Midfielder Josh Ginnelly has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knock and forward Lewis Moult (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Derby will be without Andre Wisdom after the former Liverpool defender was stabbed during an unprovoked assault and robbery.

The 27-year-old is expected to make a full recovery but he could miss a number of games as the Rams push for a play-off spot.

Forward Tom Lawrence is missing as he begins a three-match suspension for his sending-off against Reading at the weekend.

Striker Jack Marriott remains on the sidelines after an operation to repair a minor groin issue.