Ross Barkley says Frank Lampard hunger for trophies gives Chelsea FA Cup edge

Chelsea will face Manchester United in the semi-finals

Ross Barkley believes Frank Lampard’s ruthless desire to win trophies can give Chelsea the edge in the FA Cup.

The England midfielder’s strike beat Leicester 1-0 on Sunday to set up a semi-final tie with Manchester United.

Lampard won the competition four times as a player with Chelsea and they are seeking a ninth win overall.

And Barkley, who won the FA Cup with the Blues in 2018, feels the manager will continue to push the players.

He said: “It’s the mentality of the club and the gaffer since he’s been back. He wants to win every game and it’s a trophy.

“Chelsea are a massive club, we win trophies every year and everyone’s motivated with every FA Cup game.

“Even before the lockdown we had big results against big sides and since we’ve been back we beat Man City in the week and at Leicester, against an excellent side, we won the game. It’s given us confidence and hopefully we continue with it.”

It was Barkley’s third FA Cup goal of the season and just his fourth of the campaign.

Ross Barkley (left) battles for the ball with Leicester’s Dennis Praet in the FA Cup quarter-final tie at the King Power Stadium.

He is yet to score in the Premier League, with Chelsea fourth, but believes having the club’s 211-goal record scorer as manager the goals will come.

“The gaffer encourages it, he likes the midfielders getting into the box,’ he told the club’s official site. “In training every day, with repetition of arriving in the box, he encourages that and gives us tips.

“In this game it paid off for me and any midfielder that plays for us that gets in the box will get goals.”

Leicester remain a point ahead of Chelsea in the Premier League but have failed to win since returning following the enforced break because of the coronavirus pandemic.

James Maddison is an injury doubt for Leicester ahead of their trip to Everton on Wednesday.

The Foxes go to Everton on Wednesday, with James Maddison a doubt with a hip injury, and Demarai Gray knows they need to get back on track.

“We’re in a great position in the Premier League. It’s important we just maintain it, stay focused, and try and stay up there and get higher if we can,” the winger told lcfc.com.

“There’s always a game around the corner now and we’re all going to be used. We’ve got good squad depth, so hopefully we can get three points there and get some momentum.

