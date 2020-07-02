Out with the Old at Morecambe

UK

The 34-year-old is keen to move further north to be closer to his family.

Steven Old is leaving Morecambe but five first-team players have signed new contracts at the Sky Bet League Two club.

Defender Old, 34, is keen to move further north to be closer to his family.

Carlos Mendes Gomes, Aaron Wildig, Cole Stockton, Alex Kenyon and Jordan Slew have all agreed fresh terms, much to the delight of manager Derek Adams.

“We have now signed 12 senior professionals and two first-year pros for our squad for the coming season,” Adams told the Shrimps’ website.

“I would like to add eight new players to get our squad up to 20 senior professionals and two first-year pros for the start of the season.

“This would include permanent and loan signings.”