No injury worries for Watford

The Hornets have lost their last three games.

Watford appear to have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Tuesday’s home clash with Premier League basement boys Norwich.

Nigel Pearson’s 17th-placed Hornets came through seemingly unscathed on Saturday when they were beaten 3-0 at Chelsea, their third successive defeat.

Daryl Janmaat, Gerard Deulofeu (both knee) and Isaac Success (Achilles) remain sidelined.

Norwich will be without midfielder Todd Cantwell due to a hamstring strain.

Boss Daniel Farke, who hopes Cantwell will be fit in time for Saturday’s home game against West Ham, will make late decisions on fellow midfielders Kenny McLean (ankle) and Alex Tettey (knee).

Moritz Leitner, who requires hernia surgery, plus defenders Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann and Sam Byram (all hamstring) are still out.

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Gomes, Masina, Femenia, Holebas, Mariappa, Cathcart, Dawson, Kabasele, Cleverley, Chalobah, Hughes, Doucoure, Capoue, Quina, Penaranda, Pereyra, Sarr, Deeney, Welbeck, Pedro, Gray, Pussetto.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Godfrey, Klose, Lewis, Tettey, McLean, Vrancic, Buendia, Duda, Hernandez, Drmic, Pukki, McGovern, Trybull, Rupp, Stiepermann, Martin, Idah.