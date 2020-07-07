Forest Green bring in Jack Evans

The 19-year-old enjoyed a loan spell at Lancaster City earlier this season.

Forest Green have signed youngster Jack Evans following his release by Blackburn.

The 19-year-old, who can play as a left-back or in midfield, enjoyed a loan spell at Lancaster City earlier this season.

Evans told Forest Green’s website: “I was really excited when I first heard about the prospect of coming to the club.

“The standards, the ethos, the way they play – I couldn’t be happier to sign. I’m excited by the challenge of coming into a new environment and having to prove my worth.

“When given my chance, I will make sure I take it and show everyone what I’m capable of.”