Manchester City still without Sergio Aguero for visit of Newcastle

Football

Sergio Aguero is Manchester City’s only major absentee for the visit of Newcastle in the Premier League.

The Argentina striker remains sidelined with a knee injury and is facing a race against time to be fit for the resumption of the Champions League next month.

City manager Pep Guardiola otherwise has a full-strength squad to choose from, with no fresh concerns following Sunday’s defeat at Southampton.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce is facing a selection headache ahead of the trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Frontmen Allan Saint-Maximin (fatigue), Miguel Almiron (thigh) and Andy Carroll (groin) are all doubts following their exertions against City in the FA Cup quarter-final and Bournemouth and West Ham in the league in the last 10 days and will be assessed.

Isaac Hayden limped out of Sunday’s 2-2 draw with the Hammers with a hamstring strain, the same injury which prevented fellow midfielder Sean Longstaff from playing a part in the game, and both are likely to miss out.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Bravo, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Otamendi, Laporte, Fernandinho, Garcia, Harwood-Bellis, Zinchenko, Mendy, Gundogan, Rodri, D Silva, De Bruyne, B Silva, Foden, Sterling, Mahrez, Doyle, Jesus.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Yedlin, Rose, Krafth, Lazaro, Manquillo, Lascelles, Fernandez, Schar, Bentaleb, Shelvey, M. Longstaff, Ritchie, Saint-Maximin, Allan, Almiron, Joelinton, Carroll, Gayle, Muto.