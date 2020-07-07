No fresh injury concerns for Blues

Football

Birmingham boss Pep Clotet could choose to recall Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Birmingham have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Wednesday’s visit of Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship.

Blues suffered a stoppage-time defeat at Fulham on Saturday and boss Pep Clotet could shuffle his pack again.

Lukas Jutkiewicz could return, with Harlee Dean and Maikel Kieftenbeld also pushing for recalls.

Josh McEachran remains a long-term injury absentee with cruciate ligament damage.

Jordan Garrick remains banned for Swansea as they look to keep their play-off hopes alive.

The forward completes the final game of his suspension having been sent off against Luton last month.

Ben Wilmot (knee) will miss the rest of the season to compound the Swans’ defensive problems.

Centre-back Mike Van Der Hoorn is out due to a knee issue, with Joe Rodon sidelined with an ankle problem.