Alfie Beestin signs new Scunthorpe deal

UK

Alfie Beestin has signed a new one-year deal at Scunthorpe.

The 22-year-old midfielder joined the Iron from Tadcaster Albion on a short-term deal in January and made four substitute appearances for the first team.

Beestin made 50 appearances and scored three goals for Doncaster between 2016 and 2019.