Adam Kelsey given new one-year contract by Scunthorpe

Scunthorpe have handed a new one-year contract to goalkeeper Adam Kelsey.

The 20-year-old has progressed from the academy to make the first-team bench this season but has yet to feature for the Iron.

Kelsey had previously enjoyed successful loans spells at non-league sides Sheffield FC and Stocksbridge Park Steels and has been a regular for Scunthorpe’s Under-23s.