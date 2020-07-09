Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie returns to Livingston on loan

Football

Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie has returned to Livingston on a one-year loan deal, the West Lothian club have confirmed on their official website.

The Scotland Under-21 international featured eight times for the Lions last season before it was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic, after joining from Queen of the South where he had also been on loan.

McCrorie, 22, signed a new contract at Rangers until 2023 last week.

In order to further aid his development, another loan spell at Livi was agreed and he has returned to the Tony Macaroni Arena although Steven Gerrard has the option to bring him back in January.

McCrorie has also previously had loan spells at Berwick and Morton.