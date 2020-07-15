Alex Tettey defends Daniel Farke after Norwich relegation

Football

Share







The midfielder says his manager could not have done much more to keep the Canaries up.

Norwich midfielder Alex Tettey has voiced his support for manager Daniel Farke following confirmation of the club’s relegation in a 4-0 defeat to West Ham.

The Canaries lost their top-flight status with three games remaining, having suffered defeat all six of their matches since the Premier League restarted in June, scoring only one goal.

The club – last season’t Sky Bet Championship winners – were already six points adrift at the foot of the table at the resumption but have slumped further since, and Tettey made no excuses.

“There are things at the moment that we do collectively during games that are just not good enough, it’s not good enough,” the 34-year-old said after the game.

“I’ve been saying this the last couple of weeks. It’s mentally tough when we pick ourselves up and we try to go again, we try to be brave, but at the end everything the other teams get, we are sloppy and not marking or we make mistakes and we get punished for it.

“It doesn’t feel like you are in the front foot on things, everything you get punished, everything goes against you.

“At the end as well, in these situations you just have to say if you haven’t done well enough, you haven’t done well enough and that’s what it is.”

Farke signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal with the club in March 2019, keeping him at Carrow Road until June 2022, and Tettey believes the manager is not at fault for the club’s relegation.

The Canaries player said: “The boss has done everything he can in those situations really.

“In terms of players, he doesn’t have the 10, 15, 20 million pound players, he has young talent mixed with a couple of senior players and not all of them has had Premier League experience.

“He’s done everything he could to be fair and it’s tough for him as well at times when he wants to play differently but hasn’t had the players to do that.”

West Ham have had different fortunes since the return of the Premier League and sit four points clear of the relegation zone with two wins from their last four matches.

Manager David Moyes hopes the Hammers can maintain their run of form going into the final stages of the season.

“I thought we played well from the start of the game,” Moyes said.

“The players were made aware that they needed to keep their standards high and we were a bit disappointed that we didn’t get more out of the game in midweek (a 1-0 defeat to Burnley).”

He added: “We had a couple of tough games at the start (of the restart), but since then we have started to pick up. It was probably only midweek that we were disappointed.”