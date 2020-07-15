Dele Alli still sidelined for Spurs

Football

Tottenham will still be missing Dele Alli against Arsenal in the first north London derby at their new stadium.

England midfielder Alli is suffering from a hamstring injury and will miss out.

Defenders Japhet Tanganga (back) and Juan Foyth (knee) are also injured.

Arsenal will be without striker Eddie Nketiah.

The England Under-21 international was sent off in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Leicester and will miss the next three games after an appeal against the decision was unsuccessful.

Mesut Ozil (back) is likely to miss out again, while Pablo Mari (ankle), Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers (all knee) are definite absentees.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga, Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Cirkin, Davies, Sessegnon, Winks, Lo Celso, Ndombele, Sissoko, Fernandes, Skipp, Moura, Lamela, Son, Kane, Bergwijn.

Provisional Arsenal squad: Martinez, Macey, Bellerin, Soares, Sokratis, Luiz, Holding, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Tierney, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Torreira, Ceballos, Maitland-Niles, Willock, Ozil, Nelson, Pepe, Aubameyang, Lacazette.