Fleetwood’s Paddy Madden receives two-match ban

Fleetwood striker Paddy Madden has been banned for two matches and fined GBP 2,500 for abusing an official during his side’s League One play-off semi-final first-leg defeat to Wycombe.

The 30-year-old was sent off in the 84th minute of Town’s 4-1 home defeat to Wycombe earlier this month and has been punished for his “improper, abusive and insulting” language and behaviour.

A spokesperson for the Football Association said: “Paddy Madden has been suspended for two matches and fined GBP 2,500 by an independent regulatory commission after admitting a breach of FA Rule E3.

“The Fleetwood Town FC player’s language and behaviour after being dismissed in the first leg of the EFL League One play-off semi-final against Wycombe Wanderers FC on 3 July 2020 was improper, abusive and insulting.”