Hibernian boost attacking firepower by signing Drey Wright and Kevin Nisbet

Football

Share







Drey Wright is keen to get his Hibernian career up and running after agreeing a two-year contract with the Easter Road club.

The 25-year-old winger became Jack Ross’ first signing of the summer and he was swiftly followed through the door on Friday morning by striker Kevin Nisbet, who joins from Dunfermline on a four-year deal.

Wright, who spent the last two seasons at St Johnstone, told Hibernian’s official website: “No-one had to explain the size of Hibernian as a club to me and as soon as I got off the phone from speaking to the gaffer and Graeme Mathie (sporting director) I knew it was the move I wanted to make.

“I spoke to a few boys who have played here and it was an easy decision in the end.

“First and foremost, I’ll give it everything I’ve got in every game. I know I’ll be expected to bring goals and assists, to help bring drive and energy to contribute in the attacking areas, but I also want to build a good relationship with the full-backs and make sure I can offer them some protection.

“They’ve made me feel really welcome and I can’t wait for the games to get up and running.”

Nisbet, 23, scored 23 goals in 32 games in his only season at Dunfermline.

He told the club’s official website: “It’s a new challenge for me and I’m confident – with the help of the staff here – that I can continue to improve as a player and help the team.

“I’ve been working hard on my fitness during the break and I can’t wait to get going.”