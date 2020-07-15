I’d eight to be Hull right now – Wigan join ranks of biggest victors

The Latics put the Tigers to the sword at the DW Stadium – how to they compare to other convincing winners?

Wigan’s 8-0 defeat of Hull joins the ranks of England’s biggest victories in recent years.

Here, the PA news agency looks at 10 of the biggest successes since the Latics joined the Football League in 1978.

West Ham 10 Bury 0, 1983

Tony Cottee, right, got four for West Ham in the rout of Bury (PA)

The Hammers hit double figures in a League Cup second round, second leg tie against Bury in 1983. Tony Cottee led the rout with four goals, with Trevor Brooking (2), Alan Devonshire (2), Ray Stewart and Alvin Martin also on target at Upton Park.

Liverpool 10 Fulham 0, 1986

Steve McMahon, second from right, scored four in the rout of Fulham (PA)

Steve McMahon scored four goals in a one-sided Littlewoods Cup second round first leg affair at Anfield. Ian Rush and John Wark netted two apiece, with Ronnie Whelan and Steve Nicol also on target.

Manchester City 10 Huddersfield 1, 1987

Former Arsenal striker Malcolm Macdonald was in charge of Huddersfield on a bad day at Maine Road in 1987 (PA)

Neil McNab opened the scoring for City, before Tony Adcock, Paul Stewart and David White all plundered hat-tricks as City blew away Malcolm Macdonald’s Terriers. Andy May’s penalty was little consolation for the visitors, not so resplendent in yellow and black shirts.

Manchester United 9 Ipswich 0, March 1995

Andrew Cole led the way with five goals, with Mark Hughes (two), Paul Ince and Roy Keane also netting for United against an Ipswich team who finished bottom at the end of the season.

Newcastle 8 Sheff Wed 0, September 1999

Alan Shearer scores the third of his five goals (John Giles/PA)

Alan Shearer was the five-goal hero on this occasion – with the help of two penalties – as relegation-bound Wednesday were routed at St James’ Park. Aaron Hughes set the ball rolling, while Kieron Dyer and Gary Speed netted in the second half.

Tottenham 9 Wigan 1, November 2009

Jermain Defoe scores Tottenham’s second goal (Neil Tingle/PA)

Striker Jermain Defoe scored five times and Aaron Lennon, Peter Crouch, David Bentley and Niko Kranjcar also found the target, with Paul Scharner replying.

Chelsea 8 Wigan 0, May 2010

Didier Drogba scored a hat-trick as Chelsea clinched the title in style against Wigan (Nick Potts/PA)

Carlo Ancelotti’s side hit seven or more goals for the fourth time in 2009-10 against Wigan, who had defender Gary Caldwell sent off on the half-hour. Didier Drogba (three), Nicolas Anelka (two), Salomon Kalou, Ashley Cole and Frank Lampard’s penalty left Chelsea champions and on the brink of a Premier League and FA Cup double.

Chelsea 8 Aston Villa 0, December 2012

Fernando Torres opened the floodgates early on and defenders David Luiz and Branislav Ivanovic made it 3-0 at half-time. Ramires netted twice in a second half also featuring goals for Lampard, Oscar and Eden Hazard.

Manchester City 8 Watford 0, September 2019

Manchester City celebrate Bernardo Silva’s second goal and their sixth against Watford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Five goals in the first 18 minutes, from David Silva, Sergio Aguero (penalty), Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Nicolas Otamendi, saw City carry on where they left off in their 6-0 FA Cup final win over the Hornets four months earlier. Bernardo went on to complete a hat-trick before Kevin De Bruyne rounded off the scoring.

Leicester 0 Southampton 9, October 2019

Jamie Vardy had a good day at Southampton (PA)

Southampton had Ryan Bertrand sent off for a studs-up challenge on Ayoze Perez. in the build-up to the opening goal, setting the tone for the night. Ben Chilwell got that goal in the 10th minute and Perez went on to complete a

hat-trick. Jamie Vardy also got a treble – wrapping it up with a spot-kick in added time. Youri Tielemans and James Maddison also found the target.