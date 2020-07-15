Lincoln sign Dutch defender Lewis Montsma on three-year contract

The defender was out of contract at Dutch Eerste Divisie side FC Dordrecht.

Lincoln have signed defender Lewis Montsma on a three-year deal.

The 22-year-old centre-back was out of contract at Dutch Eerste Divisie side FC Dordrecht.

Montsma is looking forward to testing himself in England and told the Imps’ official website: “I’m very happy.

“I think it’s an amazing club and I’m delighted to be here. From the National League to League One in four years is amazing and I think it’s the perfect move for me to play games and gain some experience in England.”

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton said: “Lewis uses the ball really well and is comfortable with both feet in possession whilst being very aggressive out of possession. I’m sure he’ll be a real asset to this club.”