Rangers’ Premiership clash with St Mirren moved back

The match will now take place on August 9.

Rangers’ Premiership clash with St Mirren at Ibrox has been moved due to the Gers’ Europa League commitments.

The Light Blues will welcome Jim Goodwin’s side to Govan on Sunday, August 9 with a 3pm kick-off, which is 24 hours later than originally scheduled.

The fixture amendment is due to the Gers’ last-16 tie away to Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday, August 6.

Steven Gerrard’s side trail 3-1 from the first leg in March before the coronavirus crisis called a halt to football in Scotland.

The game against Saints is Rangers’ first home fixture of the Premiership campaign after a trip to Aberdeen on the opening day, August 1.