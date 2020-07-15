Southampton to make late calls on team to face Brighton amid hectic schedule

Saints are in the middle of three games in six days.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl will check on weary legs ahead of Thursday’s clash with Brighton.

Saints are preparing for the second of three games in six days, the first of which saw them draw 2-2 at Manchester United on Monday.

There are no fresh injuries, but Yan Valery (muscle), Moussa Djenepo (calf) and Sofiane Boufal (thigh) look set to remain absent.

Brighton have no fresh selection concerns for the trip to St Mary’s.

Albion boss Graham Potter is still without injured duo Steven Alzate (groin) and Jose Izquierdo (knee).

Seagulls top scorer Neal Maupay is likely to return after coming off the bench in the defeat to Manchester City, while Dan Burn and Tariq Lamptey could be recalled in defence.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Gunn, Lewis, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Danso, Bertrand, Vokins, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Hojbjerg, Smallbone, Jankewitz, Ferry, Redmond, Tella, Long, Ings, Adams, Obafemi.

Brighton provisional squad: Ryan, Button, Lamptey, Montoya, Schelotto, Dunk, Webster, Duffy, Burn, Bernardo, Propper, Stephens, Mooy, Bissouma, Gross, March, Mac Allister, Jahanbakhsh, Trossard, Connolly, Maupay, Murray.