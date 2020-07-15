West Brom without Kieran Gibbs for Fulham clash

UK

Gibbs came off in the first half of the 4-2 win over Hull.

Kieran Gibbs remains out for West Brom for the visit of Fulham on Tuesday.

The left-back suffered a hamstring injury against Hull last weekend, with boss Slaven Bilic hoping to have him available for the final two games.

Grady Diangana, Rekeem Harper and Hal Robson-Kanu are all pushing to start, with Bilic having shuffled his pack since the restart.

Ahmed Hegazi is also hunting a recall after being an unused substitute in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Blackburn following a suspension.

Tom Cairney remains a doubt for Fulham who are looking for a fifth straight win.

The skipper picked up a knock against Birmingham and has missed the last two games.

Boss Scott Parker has no fresh injury worries.

Ivan Cavaleiro, Neeskens Kebano and Stefan Johansen are looking for recalls after coming off the bench in the 2-0 win over Cardiff on Friday.