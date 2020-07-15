Wigan hammer relegation rivals Hull 8-0 in record league win

Football

Middlesbrough also earned a vital win at Reading while West Brom were held by Fulham.

Wigan claimed the biggest league win in their history as they responded to their looming 12-point penalty in spectacular fashion with an 8-0 rout of Championship relegation rivals Hull.

The Latics struck seven in an extraordinary first half as they made sure of a win which moves them out of the bottom three on goal difference at Hull’s expense, once the expected sanction for falling into administration is applied.

Wigan’s win surpassed their previous best league triumph, a 7-0 win at Oxford in 2017, while it also matched Hull’s previous worst league result against Wolves in 1911.

⏱️ Full Time | Wigan Athletic 8 Hull City 0! A record breaking evening at the @DWStadium and a HUGE victory in our fight in this division!! The spirit at this football club 💙💙💙#wafc 🔵⚪️💚 pic.twitter.com/otJDXMuOOP — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) July 14, 2020

Kal Naismith put his side in front after a minute then Kieffer Moore and Kieran Dowell struck twice apiece and Jamal Lowe and Joe Williams also netted before the interval.

Dowell completed his hat-trick with a stunning effort after the break before the hosts eased down, while Hull boss Grant McCann’s job is in serious jeopardy after the Tigers’ fourth defeat in a row.

West Brom’s hopes of securing automatic promotion remain in the balance after they were held to a goalless draw by Fulham at The Hawthorns.

Kieran Dowell scored a hat-trick as Wigan thumped Hull (Martin Rickett/PA)

The result leaves the Baggies four points clear of third-placed Brentford having played a game more, while the point effectively ends Fulham’s slim hopes of automatic promotion.

Grady Diangana was denied by Fulham keeper Marek Rodak in the second half before Anthony Knockaert fired a 25-yard effort against the bar for the visitors.

Patrick Roberts struck an 82nd-minute winner as Middlesbrough hit back from behind to win 2-1 at Reading and give a huge boost to their survival prospects.

Neil Warnock inspired his Middlesbrough players to a valuable win (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Liam Moore put Reading in front just past the half-hour mark but a header from Ashley Fletcher on the stroke of half-time hauled Neil Warnock’s side level and they went on to snatch the points late on.

Luton extended their unbeaten run to three games but remain in the relegation zone after a 1-1 draw with QPR at Kenilworth Road.

A first half penalty from Jamie Collins gave the Hatters hope of clambering out of the bottom three but Dominic Ball’s second half equaliser meant the Hatters had to settle for pulling level on points with third-bottom Hull.

Luton were forced to settle for a point against QPR (Morgan Harlow/PA)

Goals from David Hoilett and Lee Tomlin strengthened Cardiff’s play-off hopes in a 2-1 win at Derby, for whom Jason Knight had equalised on the half-hour mark.

But a 20th minute strike from Mason Bennett proved enough to give Millwall a 1-0 win over Blackburn at the Den, and kept the Lions two points behind the Welshmen with two games to play.

Huddersfield nudged three points clear of the relegation zone after battling out a goalless draw with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.