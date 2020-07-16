Carl Tremarco joins Ross County after release by Inverness

The English defender has agreed a one-year deal.

Ross County have signed Carl Tremarco following his release by Highland rivals Inverness.

The 34-year-old full-back crosses the Kessock Bridge after seven years at the Caledonian Stadium.

Tremarco, who helped Inverness to Scottish Cup glory in 2015, has signed a one-year contract with the Scottish Premiership club.

“Carl has great experience in the game. He has played at some very good levels and everybody knows his talents,” said County manager Stuart Kettlewell.

“As well as being a player here, Carl will be able to use his experience in helping to develop our youngsters including Josh Reid who plays in a similar position and Carl will be a wise, older head in the camp.

“It’s no secret we were looking to strengthen in the full-back areas and we feel we have now done that and managed to bring in the right amount of quality and experience going in to the new season.”

Tremarco is the fifth new arrival at County since the end of the season, following Regan Charles-Cook, Alex Iacovitti, Connor Randall and Stephen Kelly, who is on loan from Rangers, through the door at Victoria Park.