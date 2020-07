Danny Amos signs new contract at Doncaster

UK

Share







The 20-year-old left-back made five appearances for Rovers last season.

Danny Amos has signed a new one-year deal at Doncaster.

The 20-year-old left-back made five appearances for Rovers last season having spent the second part of the 2018-19 campaign at National League side Hartlepool.

Goalkeeper Louis Jones, who has yet to feature for the first team, has signed a two-year deal.