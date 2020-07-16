Erwin Mulder keeps place for Swansea’s game against Bristol City

On-loan Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hip injury.

Erwin Mulder will again deputise in goal for Swansea’s Sky Bet Championship home game against Bristol City.

Mulder replaced Freddie Woodman for the 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest after the on-loan Newcastle goalkeeper picked up a hip injury against Leeds last weekend and was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Kyle Naughton starts a three-match ban after a straight red card at Forest and his departure could prompt boss Steve Cooper into a change of formation.

Swansea are short on defenders with Mike Van Der Hoorn (knee) and Ben Cabango (hernia) being eased through games when Joe Rodon and Ben Wilmot are both unavailable.

Bristol City have former Swansea defender Ashley Williams back after a four-match ban.

Williams was sent off for the second time this season at Forest on July 1 and his return could be timely with Nathan Baker picking up a groin injury.

But Zak Vyner, who replaced Baker during the early stages of the home draw with Stoke, impressed on Wednesday and could start.

Famara Diedhiou and Nahki Wells will be checked after Robins interim boss Dean Holden said the pair showed signs of fatigue against Stoke.