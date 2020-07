Port Vale sign right-back Zak Mills on one-year contract

The right-back made 29 appearances in all competitions for Latics last season.

Port Vale have signed Zak Mills on a one-year deal following his release by Oldham.

The 28-year-old right-back made 29 appearances in all competitions for Latics last season, scoring one goal.

Mills also has experience of Sky Bet League Two from a spell at Morecambe.