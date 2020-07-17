Bristol Rovers appoint Jack Mesure as assistant manager

Bristol Rovers have named Jack Mesure as assistant manager.

The 32-year-old, who was on the coaching staff at Chelsea, was previously youth coach at Crystal Palace.

Rovers boss Ben Garner told the Sky Bet League One club’s official website: “I’m absolutely delighted to be able to bring Jack to the club. He is someone I have known for a long time and worked very closely with previously.

“We share very similar beliefs and ideas about the game, plus Jack also has the personal values and characteristics that will enhance the strong staff structure that we already have in place.

“Jack is an outstanding coach. He is passionate about what we are trying to build here at Rovers and his work ethic, dedication, and expertise will help us on that journey.

“I would like to thank Neil Bath and Chelsea Football Club for their co-operation in us being able to appoint Jack ahead of the 2020-21 season.”