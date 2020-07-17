Dele Alli still out as Tottenham prepare to face Leicester

Football

Spurs will let Serge Aurier decide whether he plays after he returned to France following the death of his brother.

Tottenham will still be without Dele Alli for the visit of Leicester.

Alli has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury and will not make Sunday’s match.

Spurs will again let Serge Aurier decide whether he plays after he returned to France following the death of his brother, while Eric Dier serves the final game of his four-match ban.

Fourth-placed Leicester have lost three more players for the final two games of the season, with a Champions League place on the line.

James Maddison (hip), Ben Chilwell (foot) and Christian Fuchs (groin) will play no further part this term, joining Caglar Soyuncu (suspension) and Ricardo Pereira (ACL) on the sidelines.

Winger Marc Albrighton could feature in the final game next week after a knock but for the trip to Tottenham, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers will pick from the same squad who were on duty for Thursday’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United, with Jonny Evans (ankle) fit.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga, Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Cirkin, Davies, Sessegnon, Winks, Lo Celso, Ndombele, Sissoko, Fernandes, Skipp, Moura, Lamela, Son, Kane, Bergwijn.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Justin, Evans, Thomas, Bennett, Morgan, Barnes, Tielemans, Mendy, Perez, James, Ndidi, Choudhury, Praet, Gray, Iheanacho, Vardy.