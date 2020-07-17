Richard Hill and Tony Coton leave Sunderland.

UK

The pair arrived at the club in 2018.

Sunderland’s head of football operations Richard Hill and head of recruitment Tony Coton have left the club.

The pair arrived at the Stadium of Light in 2018, but have departed by mutual consent.

A Sunderland statement on their official website read: “The board would like to place on record its gratitude to both Richard and Tony for their contribution and dedication over the past two years.

“All at SAFC wish them well in their future endeavours.”