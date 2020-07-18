Brighton waiting on Adam Webster

Football

The defender has a hip problem.

Brighton will make a late check on defender Adam Webster before hosting Newcastle in the Premier League on Monday.

The defender picked up a hip problem in the midweek draw with Southampton but boss Graham Potter is hopeful he will be passed fit.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh (hamstring) has returned to training and should be available but Steven Alzate (groin) and Jose Izquierdo (knee) remain sidelined for the Seagulls, who need a point to be mathematically safe from relegation.

Injury problems are mounting for Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce with defender Fabian Schar (dislocated shoulder) added to an already long list.

Winger Allan Saint-Maximin (calf) is a doubt with defenders Jamaal Lascelles and Ciaran Clark (both ankle), Florian Lejeune (thigh), Paul Dummett (Achilles) and midfielders Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff (both hamstring) and striker Andy Carroll (hip) all nursing injuries.

Left-back Danny Rose returns to the squad having been ineligible against his parent club Tottenham in midweek.

Brighton provisional squad: Ryan, Button, Lamptey, Montoya, Dunk, Webster, Duffy, Burn, Bernardo, Propper, Stephens, Mooy, Bissouma, Gross, March, Mac Allister, Jahanbakhsh, Trossard, Connolly, Maupay, Murray.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Yedlin, Krafth, Rose, Lazaro, Manquillo, Fernandez, Bentaleb, Shelvey, M Longstaff, Ritchie, Saint-Maximin, Allan, Young, Almiron, Joelinton, Gayle, Muto, Watts.