Chris Wilder backing Everton to come ‘roaring back’ under Carlo Ancelotti

The Toffees face Sheffield United on Monday night.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is expecting Carlo Ancelotti to get Everton where they want to be next season.

The Toffees’ European aspirations have fallen away after the Premier League restart with just two wins from seven games heading into their trip to Bramall Lane on Monday.

Instead it is the Blades who are going for Europe after a fine season in their first year following promotion from the Championship.

But with Ancelotti at the helm, and the possibility to spend in the transfer market, Wilder knows Everton will be a different proposition next term.

Speaking about Everton’s poor from since the restart, Wilder said: “A lot of things that can happen for that – injuries, managers trying different things and people should realise the position they were in when he took over.

“They were involved in a relegation scrap so to get in the position as early as they have done is testament to the affect he’s had on his players.

“They will come roaring back as a football club and will be a really strong outfit going into next season.

“What he has achieved as a player – that famous goal that he scored – and his career, a proper footballer and top class manager achieving everything in the game, shows you how powerful the Premier League is that he is managing in this division.”

The Blades were in control of their own European destiny until they were beaten by Leicester on Thursday night.

It was a performance that Wilder took exception to, publicly criticising his players and he is expecting a response on Monday evening.

“I don’t know what they have had between themselves but knowing what the players are about they will be disappointed because it’s not one we encourage – we weren’t competitive enough and made it too easy for Leicester,” Wilder said.

“I don’t like to be in a position where we have to show a reaction from a defeat but I am sure the players understand my message that I said to them – for us to compete in this division we have to do a lot better than on Thursday and we’ll have to be on Monday.”