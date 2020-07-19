Grant McCann accepts Hull ‘need a miracle’ to avoid relegation after Luton loss

Hull manager Grant McCann knows it will take a miracle for his side to avoid relegation from the Championship after a 1-0 defeat to Luton at the KCOM Stadium.

The Tigers, who were in the Premier League just three years ago and FA Cup finalists in 2014, succumbed to Kazenga LuaLua’s late goal which puts them on the brink of returning to League One for the first time since 2005.

If they are to pull off a great escape, they definitely need to win at Cardiff on Wednesday and then pray that Luton lose at home to Blackburn and Wigan also lose at home to Fulham, which will see the Latics drop into the relegation zone when their 12-point penalty for administration is applied.

They could also survive if only one of those two things happen and Charlton lose with an unlikely 16-goal swing in goal difference, but it seems fanciful and their fans know it, with a large group turning up at the stadium to protest against their owners.

McCann, whose side lost 8-0 at Wigan on Tuesday, also knows it is unrealistic.

“Of course we need a miracle,” he said. “We are on the brink, there is no point hiding behind, but it is still mathematically possible that we can stay up. We need to win at Cardiff and hope results elsewhere go our way.

“It’s a slight chance we have got. First and foremost we have got to win and judging by our form since the middle of January, everyone will tell you we have zero chance.

“We have to keep that belief but we are still relying on others. For the first time this season it isn’t in our hands and that is our own fault.”

Despite overseeing a dramatic decline in results, which has seen the Tigers win just one of 19 games since mid-January, McCann is confident he will keep his job.

“It’s everyone’s fault: it’s mine, the players, everyone connected inside the training ground.

“We just haven’t been good enough on the pitch. We are just not winning games, from the end of January onwards, we have been really poor in every single performance.

“I can only focus on my job, there is a bigger picture here and a bigger plan, until I am told otherwise.

“I am focused on trying to regroup my thoughts. Try and reset and go again. People have got a right to an opinion.”

Luton’s own survival chances are still completely up in the air and they could stay up by winning, drawing or even losing their final match against Blackburn on Wednesday.

They are likely to have to better Charlton’s result or win and hope results elsewhere go their way to stay up – although if both Wigan and Hull lose on Wednesday then they will be assured of a second year in the Championship.

They were well worth their win on Humberside, having dominated the second half up until LuaLua’s late winner.

“We have got one massive game to go,” boss Nathan Jones said. “Who knows what is going to happen – if someone is going to get deducted then deduct.

“At the minute we know that we need something from the last game. It’s a good feeling.

“To get it where we are now shows this group have given everything. They have given me absolutely everything. Now we have to try and finish the job.

“I thought we were outstanding, to come away with the importance of the game, it is trapdoor time, I just thought they were outstanding.

“They are amazing, they are immense, I love working with them and I am so proud of them.”