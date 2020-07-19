Wolves wait on walking wounded

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo has resisted making wholesale changes since the restart.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo will check on the fitness of his players ahead of the visit of Crystal Palace.

There are a handful of players nursing minor aches and pains after a demanding run of four matches in 12 days and Nuno will assess his squad.

Adama Traore has featured in the last two games despite dislocating his shoulder at Sheffield United on July 8. The likes of Jonny, Leander Dendoncker, Matt Doherty and Pedro Neto will be hoping for recalls.

Palace’s Patrick Van Aanholt needs surgery on the shoulder he dislocated against Manchester United last week and could miss the start of next season.

Luka Milivojevic trained on Sunday but is a doubt as he is still suffering knee problems.

Gary Cahill (hamstring) and Christian Benteke (suspended) will sit out for Roy Hodgson’s side.

Provisional Wolves squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Doherty, Coady, Boly, Jonny, Kilman, Burr, Vinagre, Neves, Saiss, Jordao, Gibbs-White, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Jimenez, Podence, Jota, Traore, Campana, Neto.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Hennessey, Ward, Dann, Kelly, Schlupp, Milivojevic, Kouyate, Townsend, McArthur, McCarthy, Ayew, Zaha, Sakho, Woods, Tavares, Mitchell, Meyer, Pierrick, Riedewald.