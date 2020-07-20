Modou Barrow swaps Reading for South Korea’s K-League

The former Swansea forward spent the past season on loan at Denizlispor.

Reading have confirmed the departure of Gambia winger Modou Barrow – with the 27-year-old moving to Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors for an undisclosed fee.

The former Swansea forward spent the past season on loan at Denizlispor despite having featured heavily for the Royals in the previous two campaigns.

Barrow will now ply his trade in South Korea with K-League runners-up Jeonbuk, having scored 14 goals in his 82 appearances for Reading since joining in 2017.