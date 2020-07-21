Blackpool buy Jerry Yates from Rotherham

Blackpool have signed striker Jerry Yates from Rotherham for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old joins the Seasiders on a three-year deal, with the club having an option to extend the contract for a further season.

Yates enjoyed a prolific campaign on loan at Swindon, helping guide the Robins to the Sky Bet League Two title by scoring 14 goals in 30 appearances.

The Rotherham academy graduate becomes boss Neil Critchley’s fourth signing of the summer ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Yates said: “I’m buzzing to get this over the line and sign for Blackpool.

“I’ve known about the interest for a while now, so to finally be here is a great feeling. This is an exciting club with a huge fanbase and a big vision for the future.

“I’m ready and waiting to help the club succeed and I can’t wait for what’s to come.”