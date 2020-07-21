Bolton sign midfielder Brandon Comley

Comley spent last season in League Two with Colchester.

Bolton have continued their summer recruitment drive with the signing of midfielder Brandon Comley.

The 24-year-old former Colchester midfielder has agreed a two-year deal at the University of Bolton Stadium and joins Eoin Doyle, Antoni Sarcevic and George Taft in joining Ian Evatt’s side.

Comley scored twice in 33 appearances for the Us last season and Evatt told Bolton’s official website: “Brandon is a technically gifted midfield player who can build attacks with his range of passing as well as be dynamic out of possession.

“He is a player who I have admired for a long time and we are excited to have him on board.”