Eric Dier signs new Tottenham deal running to 2024

The 26-year-old moved to north London from Portugal in 2014.

England international Eric Dier has agreed a new four-year contract to keep him at Tottenham until 2024.

The 26-year-old has scored 11 times in 239 appearances for Spurs since joining from Sporting Lisbon in 2014.

“I am really happy to continue here and commit to this new journey we’re on,” he told Spurs TV.

“It’s crazy to think that I have been here for six years now. I have enjoyed it a lot. It’s a fantastic place to be.”

Dier, who has been playing at centre-back lately having made his name as a defensive midfielder, arrived at White Hart Lane in the same summer as former manager Mauricio Pochettino.

He helped the north London club finish second in the Premier League during the 2016-17 campaign and last season’s Champions League final.

“The club gave me my opportunity in England and it has given me so much since then,” he said.

“We’ve had some great times together but I want to have even better times and I still feel there are a lot of things I need to achieve here before it’s over.”