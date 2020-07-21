Manchester United set to be without Eric Bailly for West Ham game

Football

Baily went to hospital on Sunday after a nasty clash of heads with team-mate Harry Maguire.

Eric Bailly is set to miss Manchester United’s match against West Ham as questions continue about David De Gea’s starting role.

Bailly went to hospital on Sunday after a nasty clash of heads with team-mate Harry Maguire in the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not expect the former to be involved on Wednesday.

De Gea’s poor performance at Wembley has increased scrutiny on his position with Sergio Romero waiting in the wings, while Solskjaer indicated Luke Shaw is fit after missing the last two matches with an ankle complaint.

Ryan Fredericks and Robert Snodgrass remain injury doubts for the Hammers.

Right-back Fredericks missed Friday’s win over Watford with a calf problem and midfielder Snodgrass has yet to figure since the restart due to a back injury.

Manager David Moyes is expected to name an unchanged starting XI against his former club.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Romero, Grant, Bishop, Dalot, Fosu-Mensah, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Mengi, Laird, Maguire, Shaw, Williams, Pogba, Matic, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Pereira, Lingard, Garner, Mata, Chong, James, Ighalo, Greenwood, Martial, Rashford.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Randolph, Johnson, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Balbuena, Coventry, Noble, Rice, Soucek, Wilshere, Lanzini, Anderson, Yarmolenko, Bowen, Fornals, Antonio, Haller.