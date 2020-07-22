Blackpool sign winger CJ Hamilton

Hamilton made over 100 appearances for Mansfield.

Blackpool have signed winger CJ Hamilton from Mansfield for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old scored three goals in 42 appearances for the Stags last season and has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at Bloomfield Road, with the option of an extra year.

Hamilton joins Keshi Anderson and Jerry Yates in moving to the Seasiders as Neil Critchley reshapes his squad.

Critchley told the club’s official website: “We’re delighted to welcome CJ to Blackpool, who we feel will bring a real energy to the team.

“His speed is a tremendous asset in the attacking third of the pitch and he is extremely versatile. He is someone who I’m really looking forward to working with and developing further.”

Hamilton added: “I’m really looking forward to the future here and I can’t wait to get started.”