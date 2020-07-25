Chelsea boss Frank Lampard regrets language used towards Liverpool bench

Football

Share







Lampard clashed with members of the Reds’ staff at Anfield on Wednesday.

Frank Lampard has revealed his regret at the foul-mouthed tirade at Liverpool’s bench during Chelsea’s 5-3 Premier League loss at Anfield.

Champions Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy after their victory over Lampard’s Blues, but tensions boiled over on the sidelines during the contest.

Lampard launched a string of expletives at the Liverpool bench when reacting to Sadio Mane winning the free-kick that led to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s first-half goal.

Frank Lampard, pictured, admitted he regretted using foul language in a row with Liverpool’s coaches (Phil Noble/PA)

The Stamford Bridge chief later warned Liverpool “don’t get too arrogant” in interviews after the fiery clash, but insists he has no issues with the Reds’ title celebrations.

“I’ve seen the video and I was obviously there,” said Lampard.

“I think in terms of the language I used, I do regret that, because I think these things get replayed a lot on social media. I’ve got two young daughters who are on social media, so I do regret that.

“In terms of regretting having passion to defend my team, no, I could have maybe handled it slightly differently, to keep that language in.

“But what I felt was, and I want to be clear about this actually, that some of the reports were that I was upset with the celebrating of the Liverpool team. Far from it.

“I think Liverpool should celebrate as much as they want with the season they’ve had. They can celebrate like they did after the game, like they can celebrate every goal they score, like they celebrated when they won the league a month ago, and like they are talking they will celebrate one more time with their fans.”

Frank Lampard’s #CHEWOL press conference will take place today from 1.30pm (UK time). Tune in live on the Chelsea app, for the latest team news from the boss. 👍 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 24, 2020

Insisting he has no problem with Liverpool manager Klopp, Lampard continued: “I would have had a beer with Jurgen Klopp after the game and toasted the performance of what they’ve done this year.

“But there were things on the line I didn’t like from their bench, not Jurgen Klopp, people behind the bench, which I felt crossed the line, and that’s what got me agitated.

“But it’s done, it’s done. Emotions run high, and amongst most managers, players and fans in this game. As I say I regret the language, and we move on.”

Chelsea host Wolves on Sunday in the Premier League’s final round, where a point would be enough to secure Champions League qualification for next term.

N’Golo Kante, pictured, could be fit for Chelsea’s crucial Premier League clash with Wolves (Richard Heathcote/NMC Pool)

N’Golo Kante could yet feature against the Molineux men, as the France midfielder continues to shake off his latest hamstring issue.

The World Cup winner has now missed five matches since picking up the problem in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Watford at Stamford Bridge on July 4.

But Lampard revealed Kante returned to full training for the first time on Friday, as he inches back to full fitness.

“There’s a possibility that he’ll feature, he’s trained, probably for the first time, towards or at match pace this morning,” said Lampard.

“So it’s a decision I’ll have to make, talking to him, with the medical team, to see if he’s ready to start.”