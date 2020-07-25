Crystal Palace face minor injury crisis ahead of Tottenham clash

Football

Share







Luka Milivojevic could return for Palace’s last game of the season.

Crystal Palace are without a number of first-team players for the visit of Tottenham as they look to prevent an eighth straight defeat.

Gary Cahill (hamstring), James Tomkins (thigh) and Patrick Van Aanholt (shoulder) missed Monday’s 2-0 defeat at Wolves and will not feature in the final game of the Premier League season.

Mamadou Sakho suffered a hamstring tear during the loss and will be absent, while new signing Nathan Ferguson is ineligible to feature, but captain Luka Milivojevic could return after a knee injury.

Tottenham welcome back Dele Alli and Eric Dier.

Alli has missed the last five games with a hamstring injury, while Dier has been suspended for the last four games – which Spurs have won all of.

That means midfielder Tanguy Ndombele (knee) is the only absentee.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Dann, Kelly, Mitchell, McArthur, McCarthy, Schlupp, Townsend, Ayew, Zaha, Hennessey, Woods, Kouyate, Milivojevic, Tavares, Meyer, Pierrick, Riedewald.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga, Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Dier, Vertonghen, Cirkin, Davies, Sessegnon, Winks, Lo Celso, Sissoko, Fernandes, Skipp, Moura, Alli, Lamela, Son, Kane, Bergwijn.