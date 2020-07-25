Notts County beat Barnet to reach National League play-off final

The Magpies will meet Harrogate at Wembley on August 2.

Notts County joined Harrogate in the Vanarama National League play-off final following a 2-0 home victory over Barnet.

The Magpies, relegated from Sky Bet League Two last season, took the lead in the 37th minute when Jim O’Brien delivered a cross from the left and Kristian Dennis headed past Scott Loach.

After Sam Slocombe did well to deny Barnet’s Ephron Mason-Clark early in the second half, Callum Roberts then doubled the hosts’ advantage with a fine 59th-minute effort as he danced away from two players in the box before slotting in.

Neal Ardley’s men will take on Harrogate – 1-0 winners against Boreham Wood earlier in the day – at Wembley on August 2.