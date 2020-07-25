Sean Dyche has limited options for Burnley’s season-ending game with Brighton

Charlie Taylor, Matt Lowton, Jack Cork, Ashley Barnes and Ben Mee are all sidelined.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche will be without a number of players for their season ending match against Brighton.

Charlie Taylor had previously been given an outside chance of featuring in the match as he deals with a hamstring problem, but Dyche has now ruled the left-back out of contention to join Matt Lowton, Jack Cork, Ashley Barnes and Ben Mee on the sidelines.

Despite the long list of absentees, Dyche said he had no plans to use the final game of the season to hand first starts to some of the youngsters working with the first-team squad, though they could feature off the bench.

Brighton boss Graham Potter has no fresh selection concerns ahead of the trip to Turf Moor.

Midfielder Davy Propper could return after coming off the bench when Albion secured survival against Newcastle on Monday.

Steven Alzate (groin) and Jose Izquierdo (knee) remain sidelined for the Seagulls.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Peacock-Farrell, Bardsley, Long, Tarkowski, Thomas, Dunne, Driscoll-Glennon, Pieters, Westwood, Brownhill, Benson, Goodridge, McNeil, Gudmundsson, Brady, Rodriguez, Vydra, Wood, Thompson.

Brighton provisional squad: Ryan, Button, Lamptey, Montoya, Schelotto, Webster, Dunk, Duffy, Burn, Bernardo, Cochrane, Stephens, Propper, Mooy, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Gross, Trossard, Jahanbakhsh, March, Murray, Maupay, Connolly.