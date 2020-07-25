Tom Flanagan commits future to Sunderland

Football

Share







The 28-year-old has made 64 appearances to date for the Black Cats.

Northern Ireland international Tom Flanagan has signed a new two-year contract which will keep him at Sunderland until the summer of 2022.

Flanagan, 28, has made 64 appearances to date for the club he joined from Burton in July 2018 and is keen to continue working under manager Phil Parkinson.

He told Sunderland’s website: “It’s been an uncertain time in every sense, so it’s good to have it signed and sealed and I’ll be raring to go once we return to training.

“I get on really well with the manager and I like his management style, so I’m really looking forward to the next two years. There is definitely unfinished business for me at the club, so I can’t wait to be back.”