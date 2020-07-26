Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen set to leave after eight years at club

Football

Jan Vertonghen is set to leave Tottenham after his team-mates paid emotional tributes following the final game of the season at Crystal Palace.

The Belgium defender has not been offered a new deal at Spurs and will leave the club after eight years service where he made over 300 appearances and was one of the most reliable centre-backs in the Premier League.

Goalkeeper Michel Vorm is also departing at the end of his one-year contract, with the club set to confirm their exits on Monday.

Spurs players paid tribute to the pair on social media after the 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park which booked their place in next season’s Europa League.

Harry Kane said on Instagram: “Wish nothing but the best for @jvertonghen and @mvorm with whatever is next for them. Been a pleasure sharing a dressing room and playing with them both.”

Vertonghen’s Belgium team-mate Toby Alderweireld said: “Sad to see these two amazing guys leaving the club, both great players but even better persons. We shared countless moments that I’ll never forget. Wishing you all the best for your next steps. Keep in touch.”

Sad to see these two amazing guys leaving the club, both great players but even better persons. We shared countless moments that I’ll never forget. Wishing you all the best for your next steps. Keep in touch 👊❤️ pic.twitter.com/s5iVDqAsQB — Toby Alderweireld (@AlderweireldTob) July 26, 2020

Midfielder Harry Winks added: “Gonna miss these two. Been a huge part of my career since I came through the academy both on and off the pitch. All the best in your next chapters boys.”

Boss Jose Mourinho has been quizzed on Vertonghen’s future over the last few weeks, but chose not to comment out of respect for the 33-year-old.

He said on Friday: “I think [he’s been] eight years in the club and for me eight months, something like that, it’s for Jan to be the man to speak about his future. Not for me.”

Vertonghen joined Spurs in 2012 from Ajax and has been an integral part of the side, proving a key player in the successive Premier League title challenges and run to the Champions League final last season.

But he has fallen out of favour this season, first under Mauricio Pochettino as his contract issue rumbled on throughout the summer transfer window, while also playing a minimal role under Mourinho.

He was open to the possibility of staying at north London, but his future now lies elsewhere, having previously spoken about the desire to move to a new country, with Spain and Italy possible destinations.