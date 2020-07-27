Bradford sign midfielder Elliot Watt from Wolves

UK

Share







Bradford have signed Wolves midfielder Elliot Watt for an undisclosed fee.

The Scotland Under-21 international has linked up with the Bantams on a two-year deal.

City beat off strong competition to secure the services of 20-year-old Watt, who spent the second half of the season at Bradford’s Sky Bet League Two rivals Carlisle.

He told the club’s official website: “I am buzzing to be here and cannot wait to get going in pre-season.

“From the minute I heard Bradford City was interested, it was straight ahead. I wanted to get the deal done.

“The size of the club speaks for itself and we should not really be in the division we are. I am here to work hard and help get this club where it deserves to be.”

Bantams boss Stuart McCall added: “Elliot is a player I have had my eye on for quite a while, now. I knew of him when he was at Preston as a kid, and then when he went to Wolves.

“He is very hungry and wants to get out and make his mark. He is a really technically-gifted ball player who has international experience at youth level with Scotland.”